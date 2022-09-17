Search

17 Sept 2022

Man City’s Kalvin Phillips to withdraw from England squad with shoulder problem

Man City’s Kalvin Phillips to withdraw from England squad with shoulder problem

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Sept 2022 6:00 PM

England and Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips has suffered a recurrence of a shoulder injury and could require an operation, the PA news agency understands.

The 26-year-old, who missed City’s Premier League victory at Wolves on Saturday, is now set to withdraw from the England squad for their upcoming Nations League matches against Italy and Germany.

The news is a major blow for Phillips and England manager Gareth Southgate just two months before the World Cup, but it is thought he could still have a chance of featuring in Qatar.

Phillips, who has 23 international caps and shone in England’s run to the Euro 2020 final last year, has endured a frustrating time since leaving Leeds for City in a £42million deal in the summer.

He has made just three substitute appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side totalling 14 minutes because of injury.

The most recent of those outings came in Wednesday’s Champions League game against Borussia Dortmund, offering hope that he was nearing fitness.

Phillips, who suffered two significant shoulder injuries during his time at Leeds, hurt his shoulder again during City’s friendly against Barcelona in August.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media