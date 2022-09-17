Search

17 Sept 2022

Accrington strike after just 30 seconds enough to beat Cheltenham

Accrington strike after just 30 seconds enough to beat Cheltenham

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Sept 2022 5:59 PM

Sean McConville’s goal after just 30 seconds gave Accrington their second win of the campaign in a 1-0 victory over Cheltenham.

The Robins kicked off but Stanley got the ball, Tommy Leigh flicked it on and Shaun Whalley crossed for McConville to tap home his fifth goal of the season.

The Reds, who came into the game on the back of three successive losses, had chances to increase their lead but Liam Coyle fired inches wide and the unmarked Whalley was denied by the legs of goalkeeper Luke Southwood.

It was all Stanley in terms of first-half chances and, towards the end of the half, McConville’s strike found Harvey Rodgers and the ball came back off the woodwork.

McConville had a header kept out by Southwood at the start of the second half but Cheltenham looked livelier after the break and Ryan Broom’s effort was deflected wide.

The Robins put their record goalscorer Alfie May on and Doug Tharme headed a May shot off the line in the final minutes.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media