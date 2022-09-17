Accrington strike after just 30 seconds enough to beat Cheltenham

Sean McConville’s goal after just 30 seconds gave Accrington their second win of the campaign in a 1-0 victory over Cheltenham.

The Robins kicked off but Stanley got the ball, Tommy Leigh flicked it on and Shaun Whalley crossed for McConville to tap home his fifth goal of the season.

The Reds, who came into the game on the back of three successive losses, had chances to increase their lead but Liam Coyle fired inches wide and the unmarked Whalley was denied by the legs of goalkeeper Luke Southwood.

It was all Stanley in terms of first-half chances and, towards the end of the half, McConville’s strike found Harvey Rodgers and the ball came back off the woodwork.

McConville had a header kept out by Southwood at the start of the second half but Cheltenham looked livelier after the break and Ryan Broom’s effort was deflected wide.

The Robins put their record goalscorer Alfie May on and Doug Tharme headed a May shot off the line in the final minutes.