Search

16 Sept 2022

Ryan McGowan focused on delivering for St Johnstone to boost World Cup hopes

Ryan McGowan focused on delivering for St Johnstone to boost World Cup hopes

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Sept 2022 5:55 PM

Ryan McGowan is putting all of his focus on St Johnstone rather than obsessing over his World Cup chances.

The Australian is looking to compete at his second World Cup but missed out on Graham Arnold’s squad for a friendly double header against New Zealand later this month.

The 33-year-old has 22 caps and played at the 2014 World Cup and knows his only chances of making Qatar depend on him putting his all into his St Johnstone career.

“I’m on stand-by,” he said. “I didn’t make the initial squad but I’m in the extended squad.

“Those are one of the things that are out of my control. I’m old enough and ugly enough to realise that I need to be playing well week in, week out here before I can even start thinking about that.

“It’s a little bit at the back of my mind. My main focus is doing well here. If I do well here, then it opens up a few doors and if it doesn’t then I have been successful week in, week out.”

Saints host Ross County on Saturday looking to follow up a 3-0 home win over St Mirren in their previous cinch Premiership game.

“That standard we set against a good St Mirren team is something we cannot let drop,” McGowan said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media