Scot Bennett expected to line up for Newport against Barrow

Scot Bennett should be fully fit to make another start for Newport as they face Barrow on Saturday.
The 31-year-old midfielder was previously a doubt to play in their narrow midweek loss to Stevenage but played 76 minutes before being taken off and should line up once again.
Forward Offrande Zanzala (hamstring) is a longer term absentee.
Chanka Zimba is yet to make his first Sky Bet League Two start for the club this season.
Billy Waters will be hoping to return to Barrow’s starting line-up for the trip to South Wales.
The 27-year-old forward came off the bench and assisted Tyrell Warren for the Bluebirds second goal in their 2-0 victory over Doncaster in midweek and may be involved from the start this time.
However, forward Richie Bennett remains doubtful for the Cumbrian side.
Barrow will be looking to continue their impressive start to the campaign and make it five wins from six.
