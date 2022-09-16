Djavan Anderson in line for first start for Oxford against MK Dons

Djavan Anderson could make his full debut for Oxford when the U’s host MK Dons at the Kassam Stadium.

The Dutch wing-back joined Karl Robinson’s side on a one-year deal from Lazio on deadline day and came off the bench in the 75th minute of their loss to Plymouth.

Steve Seddon should be back in the line-up after returning from injury earlier this week, with Cameron Brannagan set to hit a double-century of appearances for the U’s.

Sam Baldock and Josh Murphy, meanwhile, are still a few weeks away from a return.

Liam Manning will hope to avoid a third straight loss after his side slipped to a 2-0 defeat to Bolton in midweek.

That match saw midfielder Josh McEachran return from a muscle injury, his first appearance since the opening day.

Ethan Robson, however, will not be available after suffering a groin injury the club has said “isn’t deemed too serious”, with Manning expecting a return in a few weeks’ time.

Mo Eisa and and Tennai Watson continue to work their way back from injury.