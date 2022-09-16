Search

16 Sept 2022

Crystallium impresses in maintaining unbeaten record

Crystallium impresses in maintaining unbeaten record

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Sept 2022 4:16 PM

Tom Clover may have a 1000 Guineas contender on his hands as Crystallium maintained her unbeaten record in the Dubai Duty Free Full Of Surprises British EBF Fillies’ Conditions Stakes at Newbury.

A winner at Chelmsford on her debut, she had missed several engagements since due to unsuitable ground but Clover has clearly done the right thing in looking after her.

Giving weight away all round to some promising types, David Egan’s mount looked to face a tall order when the only other previous winner in the field, Wyoming, shot clear. However, Crystallium stuck to her task well and won going away by a length.

Paddy Power cut the winner to 33-1 from 50s for Newmarket.

“She looked like she’d strengthened up since her first run, and she did a good bit of work the other day with a decent filly,” said Clover.

“She’s still quite unfurnished and will get a mile next year.

“I don’t want her to run on extremes of ground, but if she’s all right she’ll go for the Oh So Sharp (October 7, Newmarket).”

Marcus Tregoning has a rich history with Newbury’s Haynes, Hanson & Clark card and while he was not represented in that particular race this year, he did win the second division of the six-furlong British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes.

Second on his debut at Windsor, Skysail (5-1) was produced in a timely fashion by Dougie Costello to hold off the late charge of Dark Trooper.

Tregoning introduced his Sussex Stakes winner Mohaather in the corresponding race in 2018.

“He’s going to make up into a lovely three-year-old and I loved the way he quickened up and stretched. I think seven furlongs or a mile will be fine for him and he’s quite an exciting horse that will get further.

“There are 12 people in the syndicate (Whitsbury 1) which at £4,000 each for 12 months covering everything is tremendous value, I think.”

The first division went to Owen Burrows’ Lajooje (5-6 favourite), who had also been runner-up on his debut at Ffos Las. He was ridden by Ryan Moore.

Burrows said: “Ryan said he probably got there too soon and idled in front, but that he was always holding the second horse.

“He also said he wouldn’t want it any softer, and I think that might do him for this year.

“I don’t think he’s an out and out sprinter, and he could go seven next year.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media