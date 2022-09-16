Search

16 Sept 2022

Aaron Drinan targets starting spot for Leyton Orient in home clash with Walsall

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Sept 2022 3:21 PM

Aaron Drinan will be hoping to start as Leyton Orient prepare to face Walsall on Saturday.

The 24-year-old centre forward has come off the bench in each of the last two games, having recovered from a quad injury, and will be knocking on Richie Wellens’ door for a start.

Left midfielder Theo Archibald returned off the bench in the O’s 1-0 victory over Rochdale in midweek and is in contention to feature again.

Orient are yet to lose a game in the league this season and will be looking to make it eight wins from nine.

Attacking midfielder Jacob Maddox could be in line to start for Walsall in East London.

The 24-year-old came off the bench for his debut in their midweek draw with Colchester and could be in with a shout of starting.

Peter Clarke and Jack Earing are perhaps in line to return to the side after being named on the bench in midweek.

The Saddlers face a tough task of ending their run of eight without victory as they come up against Wellens’ side, who sit top of the league.

