Watford wait on fitness of Ismaila Sarr ahead of Sunderland clash

Watford will assess Ismaila Sarr ahead of their Sky Bet Championship clash with Sunderland.

The 24-year-old midfielder was brought off after 30 minutes of the Hornets’ 2-0 defeat to Blackburn in midweek with an ankle injury, and it remains to be seen whether he will feature at the weekend.

Defender Kortney Hause will undergo a late fitness test ahead of the match, having missed Tuesday’s game with an ankle sprain.

Forward Jeremy Ngakia also suffered a hamstring injury on Tuesday and will be out for a longer period of time.

Sunderland are likely to be without Ellis Simms for the trip to Vicarage Road.

The 21-year-old striker was brought off 37 minutes into their 3-0 victory over Reading in midweek having suffered a toe injury, and recent scans have come back “inconclusive”.

Fellow forward Ross Stewart remains out for the next six weeks with a thigh injury.

Defenders Dan Ballard and Dennis Cirkin are also sidelined.