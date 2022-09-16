Varian seeking further weekend riches with Sakheer and Charyn

Fresh from St Leger glory, Roger Varian looks to have a strong hand in the Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury with exciting prospects Sakheer and Charyn.

The former represents Eldar Eldarov’s Classic-winning owners KHK Racing Ltd and built on a promising debut at Windsor to obliterate the field with a bloodless six-length victory at Haydock on his second start.

Meanwhile, Charyn started his career with a victory early last month at the Merseyside track, before being edged out at Newmarket on his second start.

Both now make their third appearances and step up to Group Two level in a race Varian won in 2019 with Pierre Lapin. And the Carlburg Stables handler is keen to see where he stands with the two talented youngsters.

“They are two nice colts and the race fits them both,” said Varian.

“They both lack a bit of experience, but they have both shown huge promise in their two starts and deserve to be in a race like this.

“Sakheer won well at Haydock and has always worked very well. He has looked of good ability throughout the summer. It’ll be a bit more of a test for him on Saturday, it’s a good race, but we’ll learn a bit more about him.”

It is the 50th running of the Newbury Group Two and also double-handed in the contest is Richard Hannon, whose father Richard Hannon Snr is the joint most-successful trainer in the race and won the inaugural running of the six-furlong event with Mon Fils in 1972.

Hannon saddles Shouldvebeenaring and Wallop in a race he is yet to make his own mark, but looks to have a fine chance of getting on the roll of honour with the former, who goes in search of a four-timer.

“Other than getting left in the stalls on debut, he has done nothing wrong,” said Tim Palin, director of racing for owner Middleham Park Racing.

“He had a little setback in the late spring with some sore shins and we had to give him a little time off. But we got him back for the sales race he won at York, where he came in for some strong support on the day.

“He got the job done in the end. It was all just happening a bit quick for a horse which was still a little bit inexperienced for what was a bit of a cavalry charge.

“We took a gamble and backed him up quickly at Ripon and he’s tough as old boots and managed to get the job done again there.

“He deserves the place in this line-up and we supplemented him for £5,000 on Monday morning.

“He had to go up in class from a Listed race and was there a Group Three over six furlongs for him? There was only the Sirenia really and that would only have been five days after Ripon. So we’ve had to kind of rest him a wee bit and our hand has slightly been forced to race him at Group Two level.

“We are keen to keep him at six furlongs for now, he seems perfectly effective at six and a level galloping track should see him at his best all being well.”

Clive Cox took home the first prize with Wings Of War 12 months ago and also struck gold in 2017 with subsequent Group One scorer Harry Angel.

He is responsible for Heroism, who saw the form of his eyecatching Salisbury debut franked by the runner-up at Redcar on Wednesday.

“He’s a horse we have always liked,” said Cox. “Because of the exceedingly dry summer he hadn’t been on the grass since the spring when he won first time at Salisbury. He’s pleased me very much by the way he has come back from there.

“This is a very big step forwards, but I feel he is entitled to take that step and with the form being franked at Redcar, it makes us all the more hopeful.”

The seven-strong field is rounded off by Rousing Encore (Richard Fahey) and Mustajaab (William Muir and Chris Grassick).