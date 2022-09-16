Reece Burke remains doubtful for Luton ahead of Blackburn game

Luton defender Reece Burke remains doubtful for the visit of Blackburn.
The centre-back took a blow to his ribs in training and was not able to play in Wednesday’s draw with Coventry.
Fellow defender Tom Lockyer could come back into a side which has kept only two clean sheets all season and looked defensively shaky in midweek.
Striker Elijah Adebayo, goalless this season, could make a quick return after being dropped as Harry Cornick was substituted at half-time with a tight hamstring.
Blackburn midfielder Sammie Szmodics could return to the squad after being left out for the midweek win over Watford.
The summer signing had missed two matches after a concussion injury but manager Jon Dahl Tomasson opted not to select him in the 18 on Tuesday.
Jack Vale has been struggling with a calf problem and he was also left out of the midweek squad.
Defender Callum Brittain and Sam Gallagher are due back from muscular injuries after the international break.
