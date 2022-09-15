QPR likely to be unchanged for home clash with Stoke

QPR boss Michael Beale could name an unchanged starting XI for Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship match at home to Stoke.
Rangers picked up their third win from four games by beating London rivals Millwall on Wednesday evening.
Defender Rob Dickie remains unavailable for the Hoops after rolling his ankle in training ahead of the trip to The Den.
Fellow centre-back Jake Clarke-Salter is closing in on a return from a hamstring injury but may not be ready in time for the weekend.
Stoke forward Tyrese Campbell is doubtful for the visit to Loftus Road.
Campbell missed Tuesday evening’s 3-0 win at Hull after picking up an unspecified injury in training.
Potters boss Alex Neil could continue with Josef Bursik in goal after losing first-choice keeper Jack Bonham to a fitness issue during the warm up in midweek.
Defender Harry Souttar (knee) and midfielders Josh Laurent (ankle) and Gavin Kilkenny (groin) are still unavailable, while Sam Clucas (hamstring), Harry Clarke (shin) and Dujon Sterling are not expected to return.
