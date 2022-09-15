Joe Rafferty and Michael Jacobs hoping to return for Portsmouth

Portsmouth hope to have Joe Rafferty and Michael Jacobs available for their clash with Plymouth.
Rafferty has a stomach muscle problem sustained against Peterborough while Jacobs is recovering from a groin issue.
Even if the pair are fit, boss Danny Cowley might not want to change a winning team for the second versus third clash at Fratton Park.
Louis Thompson (broken leg) and Jayden Reid (hamstring) are both injured.
Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher has dismissed speculation linking him with the Huddersfield job.
Schumacher was reported to be on the shortlist to replace Danny Schofield at the Terriers but has said he has no intention of going anywhere.
James Bolton, Mickel Miller and Conor Grant are set to remain out as Schumacher ponders his selection.
Argyle have won their last four Sky Bet League One fixtures.
Anna May McHugh, NPA Managing Director, with models at the launch of this year's Championships in Ratheniska. Pic: Jeff Harey
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.