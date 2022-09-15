Search

15 Sept 2022

Baaeed team content with decision to resist Arc temptation

15 Sept 2022

Angus Gold admitted a tilt at the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe had been “tempting” for connections of Baaeed, following confirmation he will instead end his career in the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot.

The champion miler successfully stepped up to 10 furlongs with a brilliant display in the Juddmonte International at York last month, stretching his unbeaten record to double figures.

With a trip to Leopardstown for last weekend’s Irish Champion Stakes later ruled out, it came down to a straight choice between the Champion Stakes or stepping up to a mile and a half at ParisLongchamp on October 2 for a race won by his sire Sea The Stars in 2009.

Haggas announced on Wednesday that his stable star would stick to a mile and a quarter, a decision Gold said was made in the best interests of Baaeed.

“We were always trying to do the right thing by the horse,” said Gold, long-standing racing manager for the late Sheikh Hamdan and the Shadwell operation.

“Of course it’s tempting to go for the Arc. I’ve been quoted saying I would love to try to win an Arc – I think it’s a fantastic race. For me it’s the greatest championship race in the world.

“But William has said from day one that if all went well at York and he looked like he relished the trip, then we would end up at Ascot. He feels strongly the Champion Stakes is the right race for the horse and with the greatest respect, he hasn’t got it too far wrong so far. We have to respect that.

“William spoke to Sheikha Hissa and they decided that’s what they wanted to do. It’s only opinions and I understand why people wanted to see him in the Arc, of course I do, I’d love to see him in the Arc, but we did what we felt was right for the horse and we’ll see whether we were right or not.

“You’d love to see them go on for three or four more years when they’re that good, but sadly that’s not reality.”

