London Marathon ballot hopefuls offered non-binary gender option for first time

People hoping to take part in next year’s TCS London Marathon will be offered an option to identify themselves as non-binary for the first time in their ballot application.

The three gender options – male, female and non-binary – will also be offered to those applying for the mass participation element of the TCS London Marathon via other entry routes, including charity entries.

The change is being introduced following an extensive review and consultation by organiser London Marathon Events, as part of work to make the event the most diverse, equitable and inclusive marathon in the world.

The elite athlete races, plus the Championship and Good for Age categories, which all operate under World Athletics rules, will not offer a non-binary gender option.

Event director Hugh Brasher said: “This is a significant step forward for the TCS London Marathon as we continue our journey to make our event truly inclusive.

“We know there is still much more to be done, but changes such as this demonstrate our commitment to making the TCS London Marathon an event that is for everyone.”

Next year’s event will take place on Sunday April 23, returning to the usual spring slot following changes in recent years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ballot for places will open on Saturday October 1, the day before the 2022 TCS London Marathon on Sunday October 2.

New entry policies were announced in July for this year’s marathon, which included entries for assisted participants, enhanced policies for participants who are pregnant or postpartum, and special considerations for participants in the virtual TCS London Marathon.

These changes allow flexibility for people who cannot complete the 26.2 miles in the required 23 hours, 59 minutes and 59 seconds on the day of the London Marathon Day for either religious reasons or because they have a disability.

This change to the entry system will also be implemented across the mass participation element of all events organised by London Marathon Events.

It is already offered for the mass participation sportives at RideLondon and the Standard Chartered Great City Race, the corporate race held in the City of London.