Tyreke Johnson bags brace as Woking cruise to victory over Oldham

Tyreke Johnson scored twice as Woking eased to a 3-0 win over Oldham in the National League.
The former Southampton striker opened the scoring for the Cards in the 19th minute as he fired low after beating two defenders in the box.
Nine minutes later it was 2-0 when Luke Wilkinson headed home from a corner.
Johnson wrapped up an impressive three points before the hour when he lashed home after Josh Casey and Jim Kellerman combined.
BIG PICTURE GALLERY: The action from the weekend's Football Championship action in Offaly in pictures
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.