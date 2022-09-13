Search

13 Sept 2022

On this day in 2016: A big European night for Leicester

On this day in 2016: A big European night for Leicester

Leicester won their first ever Champions League game 3-0 against Club Brugge on this day in 2016.

Marc Albrighton netted the Foxes’ first goal in the competition, and their first in Europe since 2000, before Riyad Mahrez crashed in a brilliant free-kick.

Mahrez made it 3-0 with a second-half penalty to leave Leicester top of Group G after Porto and Copenhagen drew 1-1.

Boss Claudio Ranieri, who led the Foxes to their shock Premier League title win the previous season, said: “It’s an experience for us and we hope to go through the group and play again.

“Now we played the first match, there are another five. We played our style. They tried to find a right solution but it was very difficult. It was good for us to start our story with a victory.”

Albrighton fired in after Brugge made a mess of dealing with Luis Hernandez’s long throw and Mahrez scored a delightful free-kick after 29 minutes.

The winger completed the rout in the second half from the spot when Jamie Vardy was brought down by goalkeeper Ludovic Butelle in the area.

Mahrez had missed three of his last four penalties and Ranieri admitted he wanted debutant Islam Slimani to take it.

“If he doesn’t score, I take the neck and I crush the neck,” joked the Italian. “He took the responsibility.

“I tried to say Slimani because he is a penalty scorer but he (Mahrez) has the personality to choose. He was a lucky man.

“Maybe the music woke him up. Maybe he is very tired of listening to dilly-ding, dilly-dong and prefers the Champions League music! He was very good.”

Leicester went on to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League, where they were beaten by Atletico Madrid.

