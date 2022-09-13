Search

13 Sept 2022

Dean Smith still without Adam Idah for Norwich’s game against Bristol City

Dean Smith still without Adam Idah for Norwich’s game against Bristol City

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Sept 2022 12:20 PM

Norwich head coach Dean Smith has no fresh selection concerns ahead of the visit of Bristol City as his side chase a sixth straight Sky Bet Championship win.

Republic of Ireland forward Adam Idah had already been ruled out of last week’s trip to Burnley, which was postponed following the death of the Queen, as he needed further exploratory surgery on a knee problem.

Midfielder Liam Gibbs (ankle) is stepping up his recovery along with summer signing Isaac Hayden (knee) and full-back Dimitris Giannoulis (ankle).

Winger Milot Rashica has completed a loan move to Galatasaray, while forward Jonathan Rowe (shin), midfielder Jacob Sorensen (ankle) and defender Sam McCallum (foot) all continue their own rehabilitation.

Bristol City defender Timm Klose is expected to be involved in the squad against his former club.

The Swiss centre-back has been out with a knee issue, but played for the under-21s against Sheffield Wednesday last week as he steps up his match fitness.

Wing-back Kane Wilson is pressing for a first Championship start, while forward Antoine Semenyo could also be in contention having come off the bench in the win at Blackburn, which extended the Robins’ unbeaten run to six league games.

Defender Tomas Kalas continues his recovery from knee surgery, while midfielder Ayman Benarous (ACL) is a long-term absentee.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media