Robert Page signs new Wales contract ahead of World Cup

Robert Page has signed a new four-year contract as Wales manager.

Page has agreed the deal two months before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, when Wales will make just their second appearance at the finals.

The new contract means Page will be in charge for Wales’ 2024 European Championship and 2026 World Cup qualifying campaigns.

Page said: “There is no bigger honour than coaching your national team and I can’t wait for the challenge the next four years will bring, starting with our first FIFA World Cup in 64 years.

“This is an exciting time for Welsh football and I hope we can make the country proud in November and continue our success by qualifying for more major tournaments in the future.”

Football Association of Wales president Steve Williams said: “I am delighted that Rob and the FAW have agreed a four-year contract to take the Cymru men’s national team to the next stage.

“The FIFA World Cup is the perfect opportunity to show Wales on the world stage, and I am positive that Rob is the best person for the role, in Qatar and beyond.”

Former defender Page captained Wales and made 550 senior appearances during an 18-year playing career at Watford, Sheffield United, Cardiff, Coventry, Huddersfield and Chesterfield.

The 48-year-old from the Rhondda managed Port Vale and Northampton before being appointed Wales Under-21 boss in 2017.

Page joined the senior coaching staff in 2019 and became interim manager in November 2020 after Ryan Giggs went on leave to contest charges of assault and controlling or coercive behaviour against his former girlfriend.

He led Wales to the knockout stages of the delayed 2020 European Championship the following summer, and then guided Wales to their first World Cup since 1958.

Giggs stood down as Wales manager in June, two weeks after a 1-0 play-off final victory over Ukraine had sealed qualification for Qatar.

FAW chief executive Noel Mooney said: “The FAW strategic plan, Our Wales, has clear ambitions for our Cymru men’s national team, and I am confident that Rob is the best person to bring us more success over the next four years.

“By putting the correct foundations in place, I am sure that we will see Rob and the team qualify for more major tournaments in the near future and continue to grow the positivity and support around Welsh football at the moment.”

Page names his squad for the Nations League ties against Belgium and Poland, Wales’ final games before the World Cup, on Wednesday.

Wales face United States in their World Cup opener on November 21, ahead of further group games against Iran and England.