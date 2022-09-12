Streets proving to be paved with gold for Johnson Houghton

Despite enhancing his unbeaten record in Ireland on Sunday, there will be no Mill Reef Stakes for Streets Of Gold – although Eve Johnson Houghton is planning to run her exciting youngster in a Listed or Group contest next.

The talented son of Havana Gold extended his winning streak to four in the Curragh’s Tattersalls Ireland Super Auction Sale Stakes on day two of Irish Champions Weekend. Prominent from the moment the gates opened, he toughed it out well against an above-average cast in his first appearance on soft ground.

A relative bargain buy at £27,000 as a yearling, he is proving a real money spinner for connections, with his victory scooping a first prize of €147,500 to add to the £51,540 he secured in his previous success at York.

🇬🇧 Another British winner on @IrishChampsWknd Streets Of Gold is now unbeaten in four starts as he lands the €300,000 @tatts_ireland Super Auction Sale Stakes @curraghrace for @johnsonhoughton & @bishopcharlie12

Not only is Streets Of Gold’s bank account beginning to swell, but there is plenty of substance to the form of his victories. In third at the Curragh was the Sweet Solera Stakes runner-up Dandy Alys, while in one of his earlier victories at Nottingham, the two-year-old accounted for subsequent two-time winner and Dick Poole Stakes scorer, Juliet Sierra.

With that in mind, it seems only a matter of time before the precocious colt struts his stuff in Pattern company. However, that will not be in Newbury’s Mill Reef Stakes, with the Group Two contest looming up far too quickly on the back of Streets Of Gold’s trip to the Emerald Isle.

“He’s an amazing little horse,” said Johnson Houghton. “Four from four is not easy to do and he’s done it in some big races. We’ve very happy with him.

“I think he’s still improving, but I don’t know where he’s going to go next. He was in the Mill Reef, but he’s not going to run in that – with the journey over to Ireland and the ground and everything he’s quite tired and it’s too quick a turnaround. We’ll probably go in a Listed or a Group race now.

“He’s a good fun horse, he’s a good horse who is just going to keep improving I think.”