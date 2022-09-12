Search

12 Sept 2022

Rochdale wait on Liam Kelly for Leyton Orient clash

Rochdale wait on Liam Kelly for Leyton Orient clash

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Sept 2022 4:32 PM

Liam Kelly is a doubt for Rochdale’s home clash with League Two leaders Leyton Orient.

The midfielder was forced off in the first half of Dale’s 3-3 draw with Carlisle last time out and replaced by Ethan Brierley.

Jimmy Keohane will hope to feature more prominently after making his long-awaited return from injury in that game.

Tahvon Campbell is progressing well in his return from a broken foot, while new loan signing Scott Quigley is expected to lead the line once again after scoring two and providing one assist on his debut.

Aaron Drinan is expected to continue his comeback for Orient.

Striker Drinan has recovered from a quad injury and was a second-half substitute in the 2-0 win against Tranmere last time out.

Boss Richie Wellens said: “It may be a little bit too early to see him start the game but as soon as Aaron Drinan is fully fit, he is going to be a massive player for us.”

Drinan replaced the injured Ruel Sotiriou in the early stages of the second half and a late decision will be made on the Cypriot forward’s fitness. Theo Archibald will travel with the squad but may miss the game with a calf problem.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media