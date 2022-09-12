Search

12 Sept 2022

Cheltenham defender Matty Blair announces retirement ahead of Cambridge clash

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Sept 2022 2:48 PM

Cheltenham head into their home match against Cambridge with experienced defender Matty Blair having announced his retirement on Monday due to injury.

The veteran was a key player over the past two seasons but has not been seen this term because of a knee problem that has now led the 33-year-old to calling time on his career.

James Taylor has also developed a knee injury and will miss out while it is assessed and Elliot Bonds has not been passed fit.

Liam Sercombe and Ryan Jackson have both been cleared to play after returning to training.

Cambridge have plenty of options as they look to secure a first away win of the season.

The Us sit fifth on the strength of their home form but have only taken one point from nine on the road.

Manager Mark Bonner has had good luck with injuries so far this term and says his first-team squad is “fresh and full of energy”.

Forward Fejiri Okenabirhie is hopeful of breaking back into the side after working his way back from Achilles and hamstring problems.

Local News

