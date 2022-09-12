Search

12 Sept 2022

Ben Woodburn missing again with ankle problem as Preston host Burnley

Ben Woodburn missing again with ankle problem as Preston host Burnley

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Sept 2022 12:37 PM

Preston will again be without Ben Woodburn when they face Burnley at Deepdale on Tuesday.

The midfielder’s ankle issue, which saw him miss the 1-0 home loss to Birmingham on September 3, is expected to keep him unavailable until the clash with Sunderland on October 1.

Andrew Hughes (shoulder) could return to action, having been in with a chance for Saturday’s trip to Bristol City that was postponed.

Bambo Diaby and Sean Maguire may also make first-team comebacks after playing in the Central League Cup last week.

Goalkeeper Aro Muric looks set to be back for Burnley.

The Kosovo international has resumed full training since sitting out the 1-1 draw at West Brom due to a shoulder problem.

It appears the game will come too soon for Scott Twine and Kevin Long to feature.

Ashley Westwood remains sidelined as he continues to work his way to fitness after the ankle injury he sustained in April.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media