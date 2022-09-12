Search

12 Sept 2022

Sammie Szmodics set for Blackburn return from concussion

Sammie Szmodics set for Blackburn return from concussion

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Sept 2022 11:37 AM

Sammie Szmodics could return to action when Blackburn host Watford in the Championship on Tuesday.

The playmaker is free to come back into the team after missing the last two matches due to concussion protocol.

Defenders Scott Wharton and Daniel Ayala were being assessed prior to the postponement of Saturday’s derby at Wigan having returned to training last week.

Sam Gallagher and Callum Brittain were not in contention to feature at the DW Stadium as they continued with their own recoveries.

It remains to be seen if there is any involvement on Tuesday for Watford’s Ismaila Sarr.

The Senegal forward was absent for the 1-1 draw at Rotherham on September 3 after sustaining a knee issue against Middlesbrough earlier that week.

Jeremy Ngakia did not make the squad for that game as he neared a return after a back problem.

The Hornets have also had Tom Cleverley (calf), Samuel Kalu (hamstring) and Imran Louza (knee) working their way back towards fitness.

Local News

