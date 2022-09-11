Chaldean enhances reputation in Champagne Stakes

Chaldean produced a high-class performance to win the Cazoo Champagne Stakes under Frankie Dettori at Doncaster.

Sent straight to the front in the three-runner affair, the Andrew Balding-trained Frankel colt (2-1) appeared to relish the ease in the ground as he powered to the line in relentless fashion.

In contrast odds-on favourite Silver Knott – who had been impressive when taking the Solario Stakes at Sandown – never looked happy, as the field moved in single file.

Indestructible – second to Chaldean in the Acomb at York – took the runner-up spot, with three and a half lengths the winning margin.

Muted celebration from @FrankieDettori after steering Chaldean to a most impressive victory in the Champagne Stakes @DoncasterRaces pic.twitter.com/NPZ35BRxFq — Ashley Iveson (@AshIveson) September 11, 2022

Dettori – sporting a black armband in memory of the Queen – said: “I know I was able to set my own fractions, but when I asked him to go he did go.

“He gave me a real good feel, he hit the line strong and he’s not just one-paced, he’s got gears.

“I’ve suggested he goes to the Dewhurst because of the way he won today. He’s entitled to be there.

“When I watched his video from the Acomb I thought he wanted further because he hit the line strongly, but today showed he’s got pace. He’s not slow at all.”

Balding said: “Good horse, good ride. He’s stepped up every time and he’s got a fantastic attitude.

“I think he goes on any ground, personally. We were worried about the ground beforehand as he’s got a good action and has not been exposed to anything other than fast ground to date, but good horses can go on anything and that’s really encouraging.

“You’ve got to mind these horses, but Frankie was very much of the opinion that he should be running in the Dewhurst. He’s also in the Lagardere and there’s the Vertem Futurity back here, so we’ll have a discussion with the owners and their representatives and come up with a plan.

“He’ll certainly stay a mile I’m sure, but as Frankie said today he’s not slow and that’s what you want in a class horse. He’s a high-class horse in the making.”