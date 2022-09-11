Search

11 Sept 2022

England lead by 40 after being bowled out for 158 in third Test

Staff Reporter

11 Sept 2022 12:51 PM

England added just four runs to their overnight total as their last three wickets fell inside 16 legal deliveries on the penultimate morning of the third Test against South Africa.

The hosts therefore boast a slender 40-run first-innings lead but may yet come to rue collapsing from 84 for two to 158 all out in 36.2 overs in this truncated LV= Insurance series decider.

Ollie Robinson, whose five-for helped dismiss South Africa for 118 on a poignant Saturday, meekly chipped the second ball of the morning to short cover off Kagiso Rabada, while Jack Leach chopped the South Africa fast bowler on to his stumps.

Ben Foakes then guided the excellent Marco Jansen to third slip as England’s innings was wrapped up inside the first quarter of an hour.

Jansen finished as the pick of the South Africa bowlers with five for 35, a rewarding comeback after being puzzlingly left out in the last Test at Emirates Old Trafford.

