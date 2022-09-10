US Open day 13: Iga Swiatek adds first US Open title to grand slam collection

Iga Swiatek added a first US Open title to her two French Open crowns with victory over Ons Jabeur.

World number one Swiatek cemented her status at the top of the women’s game with a 6-2 7-6 (5) victory over Jabeur, whose search for a first slam title goes on.

In wheelchair doubles, British duo Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid were unable to secure a sixth consecutive title.

Picture of the day

Quote of the day

Breaking new ground

History for 🇵🇭! Alexandra Eala becomes the first Filipino to win a junior Grand Slam singles title. pic.twitter.com/pRue22SN0j — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2022

Aussie success

A career achievement! 🇦🇺Storm Sanders and John Peers pick up their first career mixed doubles titles, respectively! pic.twitter.com/RXaoVDJIWq — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2022

Tiafoe out

After his painful five-set loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals on Friday, Frances Tiafoe pulled out of the USA team to take on Great Britain, Kazakhstan and the Netherlands at the Davis Cup in Glasgow next week.

Who’s up next?

Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud do battle in the men’s final on Sunday with more than just the title on the line.

Whoever wins their first grand slam title will also become world number one, with Alcaraz in line to become the youngest man ever to top the rankings.

Hewett is bidding for the title in the men’s wheelchair singles but must try to stop Japan’s Shingo Kunieda, who is going for the calendar Grand Slam.