10 Sept 2022

England’s Liz Young claims first LET title with victory at Swiss Ladies Open

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Sept 2022 8:58 PM

England’s Liz Young shot a final-round 69 at the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open to secure her first victory on the Ladies European Tour.

Young finished on 12 under par at at Golfpark Holzhausern in Risch-Rotkreuz to win by one stroke from Sweden’s Linn Grant.

Fellow Englishwoman Rosie Davies was a shot further behind after a final-round 70.

Young, the overnight leader, recovered from a bogey on the first to re-establish her credentials with birdies on the third and seventh. After narrowly avoiding going out of bounds and saving par on the 10th, she then took a two-stroke lead with further birdies at the 11th and 14th.

Grant made a late charge with three successive birdies from the 15th to 17th but pars on the last four holes proved enough for Young to hold on.

Young, who is in her 14th season on tour, said: “I can’t believe it right now. I’ve been out here a while and haven’t had the win yet, so to do it here in Switzerland is just fantastic.

“I knew my game was coming together and I was getting better and better. That’s why I’m still out here. I hope my daughter is watching.”

