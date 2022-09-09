Vadeni leading big guns into battle in Irish Champion

Christophe Soumillon sees Mishriff as the biggest danger to Vadeni, who bids to follow up his Coral-Eclipse success in the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown on Saturday.

The big-race jockey teamed up with trainer Jean-Claude Rouget to take the 10-furlong Group One prize with Almanzor in 2016 and the duo have a leading chance of lifting the laurels again.

Vadeni caused something of a surprise in the French Derby, scooting clear to win by five lengths at Chantilly, having previously taken a Group Three prize.

Vadeni strikes for France in a thrilling Group 1 Coral-Eclipse! @Sandownpark pic.twitter.com/pNhtCpx2d6 — Racing TV (@RacingTV) July 2, 2022

A son of Churchill, the Aga Khan-owned colt backed that up with a neck success over Mishriff in a deep renewal of the Eclipse at Sandown and has been kept fresh since.

Soumillon said: “It was a surprising win in the French Derby and he won amazingly well that day.

“Since that day we are dreaming high because it is not very often that you can see a horse winning a Group One with this kind of keenness.

“We went to Sandown hoping he was in the same good form and he produced exactly what we were hoping for.

“It was a very strong race – there was not a lot of runners, but the quality was high. I think it was probably the best Eclipse we have seen for a long time.

“The pace wasn’t crazy and that’s why we all finished together. It was a little bit tactical, but it was a great moment again.

“He is quite easy to ride and very straightforward. He has a very calm character and is very professional.”

There is a similarly select field of seven who face the judge this time, although the Belgian-born rider feels that Colin Keane’s mount will prove Vadeni’s biggest obstacle to completing a four-timer.

“I think Mishriff will be the main danger for me,” said Soumillon. “He was a bit unlucky at Sandown.

“He ran well last time although he got easily beat by Baaeed (in the Juddmonte International), but he should be one of the horses to beat in the race.

“They have a good draw. He will in a good position, probably, in the race and hopefully the pace will be good enough for everyone to have every chance.”

The brilliant Vadeni, 11-4 winner of the Eclipse at Sandown, under Christophe Soumillon. Jean Claude-Rouget's Churchill colt will now head to the Irish Champion Stakes @PAracing pic.twitter.com/MYNYJgr3Ul — Simon Milham (@simonmilham) July 2, 2022

With James Doyle still nursing a hand injury, Keane will come in for the ride aboard the Prince Faisal-owned Mishriff, who has won three times at the top level and also claimed the world’s most valuable race, the Saudi Cup, in February last year.

Prince Faisal’s racing manager, Ted Voute, believes this could be the last time fans will see the five-year-old in Europe, and confirmed connections are looking at a trip to the Breeders’ Cup, should he run well.

He said: “It would be great to get his head in front this year and we’re all set to go.

“James Doyle obviously broke his hand, so that took him out of the equation. It’s great to have Colin Keane on board, he obviously knows Leopardstown well. Hopefully that will be to our advantage.

“I expect Vadeni to prove hard to beat, but I think a few people felt we were unlucky in the Eclipse, so let’s see what happens on Saturday.

“I suspect this will be the end of his season in Europe, so let’s hope he can go out on a high.

“We’ve talked about the Breeders’ Cup, but he would have to run well in Ireland to think about going there. If he was to win the Irish Champion, it’s a ‘win and you’re in’ race.

“There’s the Champion Stakes at Ascot obviously, but if Baaeed goes there I don’t think we’d want to take him on again.

“As far as the Breeders’ Cup is concerned, I think he’ll be entered for the Turf and the Classic and we’ll see what’s in both races. Looking at Flightline the other day, I’d say the Turf would be the favoured option.”

John and Thady Gosden, who train Mishriff in partnership, are keeping a watchful eye on the weather.

Gosden senior said: “His preparation has gone very well. They’ve had a lot of rain and we’ll see how much more rain they get.

“He can handle cut, but he wouldn’t want to see it going bottomless.”

Grand Prix de Paris winner Onesto drops back two furlongs, while William Haggas relies on Tattersalls Gold Cup winner Alenquer, who has four and a half lengths to find on Vadeni from their Eclipse clash.

Aidan O’Brien has trained the winner of this race a record 10 times, including the last three renewals.

He saddles a trio, with Broome and Stone Age considered by bookmakers to be the lesser lights to Luxembourg, who was third in the 2000 Guineas before making a belated return to action in the Group Three Royal Whip at the Curragh.

Luxembourg’s jockey, Ryan Moore, expects to see improvement from the son of Camelot.

He said: “He obviously needs to improve on what he has done this year, but I think we’ll see a better version of him on Saturday, hopefully anyway.

“It was his first run for a while at the Curragh, yet he still pulled out at little bit more. He picked up very well, but he was just a bit idle in front. When the second horse came, he found plenty.”