Search

08 Sept 2022

Dynel Simeu could come into Tranmere’s starting line-up against Stockport

Dynel Simeu could come into Tranmere’s starting line-up against Stockport

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Sept 2022 6:07 PM

Dynel Simeu could make his first start as Tranmere look to get back on track against Stockport at Prenton Park.

The Southampton defender joined on deadline day and came on as a substitute in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Sky Bet League Two leaders Leyton Orient.

Paul Glatzel could freshen up Rovers’ forward line after securing his return to the club on loan, but boss Micky Mellon has a number of injury concerns.

Kieron Morris is nearing a return to the starting line-up while Kyle Jameson, Luke Robinson, Tom Davies, Joel Mumbongo and Charlie Jolley remain sidelined.

Stockport are still without captain Paddy Madden as they look to build on their weekend win over AFC Wimbledon.

Madden serves the second game of his three-match suspension after being sent off in last month’s 1-1 draw with Swindon.

Kyle Wootton and Ollie Crankshaw are expected to continue up front for Dave Challinor’s men in Madden’s continued absence.

Mark Kitching and Akil Wright are among those who came off the bench against the Dons and are fighting for places in the starting line-up.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media