08 Sept 2022

Timm Klose on verge of a Bristol City return against Preston

08 Sept 2022 5:14 PM

Timm Klose could make his return to first-team action when Bristol City host Preston in the Sky Bet Championship.

The defender, who has been out with a knee issue, played for the Robins’ Under-21s against Sheffield Wednesday on Monday.

Boss Nigel Pearson is hoping goalkeeper Stefan Bajic (wrist) will make an Under-21s appearance in the next couple of weeks.

Tomas Kalas and Ayman Benarous continue with their recoveries.

Preston remain without midfielder Ben Woodburn due to his ankle issue.

North End manager Ryan Lowe has said Woodburn, who missed the 1-0 home loss to Birmingham last weekend, should be back for the clash with Sunderland on October 1.

Andrew Hughes could be involved again after sitting out the last four matches with a shoulder injury.

The Lilywhites, whose two league wins so far this term have both come away from home, are 10th in the table, while Bristol City, victorious four times in a six-match unbeaten run, are fourth.

