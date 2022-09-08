Search

08 Sept 2022

Liam Manning could change things up for MK Dons’ game with Bristol Rovers

Liam Manning could change things up for MK Dons’ game with Bristol Rovers

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Sept 2022 4:27 PM

MK Dons boss Liam Manning could shuffle his pack when Bristol Rovers visit in Sky Bet League One on Saturday.

A disappointing 1-0 loss at Exeter last weekend halted the Dons’ three-match unbeaten league run.

Manning introduced Joshua Kayode for his debut and also brought on Matthew Dennis, Daniel Oyegoke and Matt Smith in Devon but it failed to have the desired affect.

Josh McEachran, Mo Eisa (Achilles) and Tennai Watson (hamstring) remain sidelined for the 18th-placed hosts.

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton will be back in the dugout on Saturday having spent Wednesday night in the away end at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with the supporters of his old club Marseille.

Rovers gave debuts to deadline-day arrivals Bobby Thomas and Sylvester Jasper during the 2-2 draw against Morecambe with the former on target.

Fellow new recruit Josh Coburn is still missing with a knee injury and not yet available.

Coburn is joined on the treatment table by James Gibbons (metatarsal) and James Connolly (back). Meanwhile Nick Anderton is absent while he continues to undergo treatment for osteosarcoma, a rare form of blood cancer, and Jordan Rossiter will serve the second match of his three-game ban.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media