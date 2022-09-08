Search

08 Sept 2022

‘Minor’ injury scuppers Pyledriver’s Arc hopes

‘Minor’ injury scuppers Pyledriver’s Arc hopes

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Sept 2022 1:20 PM

King George winner Pyledriver has been ruled out of the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe due to a “minor” injury.

So impressive when beating last year’s Arc winner Torquator Tasso at Ascot in the summer highlight, a soft tissue problem means trainers William Muir and Chris Grassick will not be able to get the required work into the five-year-old.

Also the winner of last year’s Coronation Cup at Epsom, Pyledriver had been around the 14-1 mark for the ParisLongchamp showpiece.

“He’s had a slight setback and we’re gutted,” said Muir.

“I can’t gallop him tomorrow or next week, we can keep going but I can’t gallop him, otherwise he could end up being off for longer.

“It’s very minor and it’s a toss of a coin, but we had to make the decision. If I can’t have him at 100 per cent like he was for the King George, there’s no point in going for a race like the Arc.

“We’re distraught, as we wanted to be in there, but that’s life and we have to get on with it, we have to do right by him.”

He went on: “It’s very minor and my vet said this time next week he could be 100 per cent.

“The plan now will be to see if we can still go for the Breeders’ Cup or the Japan Cup, whichever one, and then Hong Kong and the Sheema Classic.

“You don’t get many good horses like this but he hasn’t missed many (races). This is not like his last problem when he was sore, this is very small and as long as it goes the right way, we are in business – just not in time for the Arc.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media