Football rumours: Manchester United turn to renewal for Marcus Rashford

Manchester United are ready to open talks with 24-year-old striker Marcus Rashford over a new contract after he impressed with his start to the season, according to The Sun.
The same paper reports 24-year-old Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz is expected to leave his team as a free agent next summer.
The Sun also reports Thomas Tuchel was shocked by his sacking at Chelsea and “pleaded” for more time.
Juan Mata: Turkish journalist Ali Naci Kucuk reports the 34-year-old former Manchester United player is set to join Galatasaray.
Wilfried Zaha: Crystal Palace have offered a new contract to the reported Arsenal and Chelsea target, according to the Sun.
