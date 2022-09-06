Search

06 Sept 2022

Classic victor Homeless Songs on course for Matron return

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Sept 2022 7:31 PM

Homeless Songs will spearhead Dermot Weld’s team for Irish Champions Weekend, with the handler focusing on “quality more than quantity”.

Weld has employed plenty of patience with his Irish 1,000 Guineas winner, bypassing a clutch of summer options to ensure Homeless Songs has her optimum conditions.

She is now set to return to action for the first time since May in Saturday’s Coolmore America ‘Justify’ Matron Stakes at Leopardstown, with stablemate Duke De Sessa also a contender for either the Group One Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes or the Group Three Paddy Power Stakes.

Weld said: “We have a small team and have quality more than quantity. I’m very happy with Homeless Songs and I’m satisfied with the ground.

“Duke De Sessa likes a good dig in the ground, so I’ll have to speak with Maurice Regan (owner) and decide which race to go for.

“We’ll keep our options open regarding running in either the Kilternan Stakes or Champion Stakes – we’ll see what the weather does.”

Weld could also be represented on Sunday’s Curragh card with Tahiyra entered in the Moyglare Stud Stakes and Search For A Song a possible for the Comer Group International Irish St Leger, a race she has won twice previously.

Tahiyra has an alternate option in Saturday’s Ballylinch Stud Irish EBF Ingabelle Stakes, in which fellow Aga Khan-owned runner Kayhana is entered too.

Weld added: “Tahiyra is in the Listed Ingabelle Stakes and the Moyglare Stud Stakes and we’ll decide in the morning which race she runs in.

“We’ll make a call later in the week with Search For A Song, who is a possible for the St Leger.”

