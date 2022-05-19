Search

19 May 2022

Alan Power returns to Kilmarnock after leaving St Mirren

Alan Power returns to Kilmarnock after leaving St Mirren

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

19 May 2022 11:56 AM

Alan Power has returned to Kilmarnock on a one-year contract following his departure from St Mirren.

The 34-year-old midfielder spent four largely fruitful years at Rugby Park before leaving last summer in the wake of relegation from the Premiership.

After spending the past season with St Mirren, Power was delighted when Killie offered him the chance to head back to Rugby Park after winning instant promotion from the Championship.

“I know it is a bit of a cliche but it feels like coming home and I’m delighted to be a Kilmarnock player again,” he told Killie’s website.

“I was on the edge of my seat watching that Arbroath game and the scenes at the end of the match were incredible to watch. I was so happy for everyone at the club.

“The Premiership was a really competitive league last year and I’m sure it will be the same again this season. We want to do more than just survive in the top flight and I’m looking forward to playing my part in helping the club do that.”

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes is looking forward to having the veteran in his squad next term.

“I’m absolutely delighted to get the chance to work with Alan, a player I’ve always admired from the outside,” he said.

“As the Kilmarnock fans will know, we’re getting a player with great experience and competitive edge.

“Such was Alan’s determination to find a way to come back to Kilmarnock, it was one of the easiest negotiations I’ve ever been involved in.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media