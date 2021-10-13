All this week's Offaly GAA fixtures
It's a pivotal weekend in a number of football championships this weekend with big games aplenty.
Wednesday October 13
Ballinamere: U-15 B Hurling Competition Q/F; Shamrocks v Ballinamere/Durrow (Sean Michael Maher) 6.30pm
O Brien Park: U-15 B Hurling Competition Q/F; Clara v Tullamore (Ciaran Groome) 6.30pm.
Geashill: U-15 HC Q/F; Birr v Na Fianna (John Longworth) 6.30pm
Mountbolus: U-15 HC Q/F; SBK v Kilcormac-Killoughey (Adam Kinahan) 6.30pm.
Gracefield: U-15 B Hurling Competition Q/F; Gracefield v Kinnitty Lusmagh (Ciaran Groome) 7pm
Faithful Fields: U-15 HC Q/F; St Rynagh's (Hurling) v DSK (Kyle Waters) 7pm.
Thursday October 14
Faithful Fields: U-15 HC Q/F; Coolderry v CRC Gaels (Adam Kinahan) 7pm.
Friday October 15
Croghan: JFC C Semi-Final; Daingean v Rhode (Robert Dunne) 8pm.
Geashill: JFC C Semi-Final; Cappincur v Ballycommon (TBC) 8pm.
Saturday October 16
Ballycumber: JFC 'B'; Ballycumber v St Rynagh's (Football) (Noel Cooney) 4pm
O'Connor Park: SFC 'B' semi-final; Clara v Walsh Island (Fergal Smyth) 2pm
Gracefield: IFC semi-final; Clodiagh Gaels v Raheen (Kevin Williamson) 4pm
Gaelic Park: IFC semi-final; Daingean v Clonbullogue (Basil Cronin) 4pm.
O'Connor Park: SFC semi-final; Tullamore v Ferbane (Marius Stones) 4pm
Mucklagh: MH 'B' Competition Q/F; Shamrocks v Na Fianna (Sean Donoghue) 11am.
Moystown: MH 'B' Competition Q/F; Ferbane/Belmont v Drumcullen/Seir Kieran (Kieran Pat Kelly) 11am.
Coolderry: MHC Q/F; Coolderry v Kilcormac-Killoughey (Adam Kinahan) 11am.
Carrig: MHC Q/F; CRC Gaels v Ballinamere/Durrow (Martin Walsh) 11am.
Birr: MHC Q/F; Birr Vv An Tulach Mhor (Kieran Dooley) 11am.
Banagher: MHC Q/F; St Rynagh's (Hurling) v SBK (Shane Guinan) 11am
Sunday October 17
Killeigh: JFC 'B'; Clodiagh Gaels v Bracknagh (Martin Carty) 12 noon.
Durrow: JFC semi-final; Doon v Edenderry (Paurig Gallagher) 12 noon.
Ballinagar: JFC semi-final; Tullamore v Rhode (Joey Deehan) 12 noon.
O'Connor Park: SFC 'B' semi-final; Tubber V Ballycumber (Eamon O Connor) 2pm.
O'Connor Park: SFC semi-final; Durrow v Rhode (Fintan Pierce) 4pm.
Rath: IHC Q/F; St Rynagh's (Hurling) v Seir Kieran (Kieran Dooley) 3pm
Tuesday October 19
Mountbolus: U-15 Football competition S/F; Shamrocks v Ferbane/Belmont (Sean Donoghue) 6pm.
Faithful Fields: U-20FC Q/F; Shamrocks v Wheery ( Mark Fallon) 8pm.
Croghan: U-20FC Q/F; St Vincent's v Tullamore (Brian Gavin) 8pm.
Walsh Island: U-20FC Q/F; Na Fianna v Kilcormac-Killoughey (Bill Glennon) 8pm.
Gracefield: U-20FC Q/F; Durrow v St Michael's, 8pm.
