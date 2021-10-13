Search

13/10/2021

All this week's Offaly GAA Fixtures

All this week's Offaly GAA fixtures

All this week's Offaly GAA fixtures

Reporter:

Reporter

It's a pivotal weekend in a number of football championships this weekend with big games aplenty.

Wednesday October 13
Ballinamere: U-15 B Hurling Competition Q/F; Shamrocks v Ballinamere/Durrow (Sean Michael Maher) 6.30pm
O Brien Park: U-15 B Hurling Competition Q/F; Clara v Tullamore (Ciaran Groome) 6.30pm.
Geashill: U-15 HC Q/F; Birr v Na Fianna (John Longworth) 6.30pm
Mountbolus: U-15 HC Q/F; SBK v Kilcormac-Killoughey (Adam Kinahan) 6.30pm.
Gracefield: U-15 B Hurling Competition Q/F; Gracefield v Kinnitty Lusmagh (Ciaran Groome) 7pm
Faithful Fields: U-15 HC Q/F; St Rynagh's (Hurling) v DSK (Kyle Waters) 7pm.

Thursday October 14
Faithful Fields: U-15 HC Q/F; Coolderry v CRC Gaels (Adam Kinahan) 7pm.

Friday October 15
Croghan: JFC C Semi-Final; Daingean v Rhode (Robert Dunne) 8pm.
Geashill: JFC C Semi-Final; Cappincur v Ballycommon (TBC) 8pm.

Saturday October 16
Ballycumber: JFC 'B'; Ballycumber v St Rynagh's (Football) (Noel Cooney) 4pm
O'Connor Park: SFC 'B' semi-final; Clara v Walsh Island (Fergal Smyth) 2pm
Gracefield: IFC semi-final; Clodiagh Gaels v Raheen (Kevin Williamson) 4pm
Gaelic Park: IFC semi-final; Daingean v Clonbullogue (Basil Cronin) 4pm.
O'Connor Park: SFC semi-final; Tullamore v Ferbane (Marius Stones) 4pm
Mucklagh: MH 'B' Competition Q/F; Shamrocks v Na Fianna (Sean Donoghue) 11am.
Moystown: MH 'B' Competition Q/F; Ferbane/Belmont v Drumcullen/Seir Kieran (Kieran Pat Kelly) 11am.
Coolderry: MHC Q/F; Coolderry v Kilcormac-Killoughey (Adam Kinahan) 11am.
Carrig: MHC Q/F; CRC Gaels v Ballinamere/Durrow (Martin Walsh) 11am.
Birr: MHC Q/F; Birr Vv An Tulach Mhor (Kieran Dooley) 11am.
Banagher: MHC Q/F; St Rynagh's (Hurling) v SBK (Shane Guinan) 11am

Sunday October 17
Killeigh: JFC 'B'; Clodiagh Gaels v Bracknagh (Martin Carty) 12 noon.
Durrow: JFC semi-final; Doon v Edenderry (Paurig Gallagher) 12 noon.
Ballinagar: JFC semi-final; Tullamore v Rhode (Joey Deehan) 12 noon.
O'Connor Park: SFC 'B' semi-final; Tubber V Ballycumber (Eamon O Connor) 2pm.
O'Connor Park: SFC semi-final; Durrow v Rhode (Fintan Pierce) 4pm.
Rath: IHC Q/F; St Rynagh's (Hurling) v Seir Kieran (Kieran Dooley) 3pm

Tuesday October 19
Mountbolus: U-15 Football competition S/F; Shamrocks v Ferbane/Belmont (Sean Donoghue) 6pm.
Faithful Fields: U-20FC Q/F; Shamrocks v Wheery ( Mark Fallon) 8pm.
Croghan: U-20FC Q/F; St Vincent's v Tullamore (Brian Gavin) 8pm.
Walsh Island: U-20FC Q/F; Na Fianna v Kilcormac-Killoughey (Bill Glennon) 8pm.
Gracefield: U-20FC Q/F; Durrow v St Michael's, 8pm.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media