06/10/2021

Offaly man competes in European Canoe Polo Championships

Offaly man competes in European Canoe Polo Championships

Pictured is the Irish U21 Canoe polo team:  Owen Bracken, Mountbolus, is centre with his teammates from Dublin, Kildare and Belfast 

Reporter:

Kevin Corrigan

Offaly's Owen Bracken has travelled to Sicily to take part in the European Canoe Polo championships this week. 

Owen (19) from Mountbolus has been kayaking since he was 8 and has been playing canoe polo for the last 5 years. 

He is a member of Kilcock Canoe polo club and he travels to Kilcock twice a week for training. 

Earlier this year he successfully won his place on the Irish Men's U21 canoe polo team and will represent Ireland this week.   

There are teams from 14 countries taking part in the championships and they are up against Germany, the current world champions in their group.

