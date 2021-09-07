Offaly Junior Football Championship taking shape after second round of games

The second round of the Offaly Junior Football Championship took place last weekend and in Group 1, title favourites Tullamore secured their place in the quarter-finals at least. They had to work hard to beat Rhode by 1-11 to 0-8 but with four points from their two games, they are through.

In the other group 1 game, Ballinagar had a fine 0-15 to 0-11 win over Clara and them and Rhode are now on two points with Rhode ahead on scoring difference: -5 compared to -6. In the final round Rhode and Ballinagar meet while Tullamore take on Clara. Irrespective of results in the final round, Ballinagar and Rhode are through.

Even if Clara shocked Tullamore and tied with the losers of Ballinagar and Rhode, they will lose out on the head to head rule.

In group 2, Doon have set the pace and they had a big 2-8 to 0-7 win over a declining Kilclonfert side on Saturday evening. In the other game, Edenderry beat the second Tullamore junior team, An Tulach Mhor by 2-14 to 1-5.

It leaves Doon on top of the table on four points and with An Tulach Mhor up in their last game, they are favourites to claim the automatic semi-final place. Edenderry and An Tulach Mhor have two points – Edenderry's scoring difference is +7 points, An Tulach Mhor's is -11.

Kilclonfert still have a lifeline. They play Edenderry last and must win this to get onto two points. If An Tulach Mhor surprise Doon, then Kilclonfert would go through on the head to head rule with Edenderry. And if Kilclonfert beat Edenderry and Doon beat An Tulach Mhor, scoring difference will determine who advances as there will be three teams on two points. A win for Edenderry will put Kilclonfert into the relegation play off.