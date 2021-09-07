Tullamore Golf Club mark 125th anniversary with updated history book and bog oak sculpture

TULLAMORE Golf Club have marked the 125th anniversary of their foundation by placing attractive bog oak sculptures at their course and updating their history book with an extra publication.

The official launch of both took place in the club house last Sunday evening. Mr Tim Guiney of the 125th anniversary celebration committee outlined how a group was put in place to mark the milestone and came up with plans to place a bog oak sculture near the club house. In addition, club ties and cravats to mark the occasion have also been produced.

The committee consisted of Tim Guiney, Aidan Marsden, Peter Wynne, Martine Taaffe, Helen Egan and club chairperson Seamus Dolan.

The bog oak sculpture was donated by Bord na Mona and cleaned up and put in place by local members, Larry Lynam, P.J. McIntyre and Ger Doyle.

Another initiative was the provision of information boards with details of birdlife and wildlife on the course.

The book is an update to their previously published comprehensive history, covering 2011 to 2021 and called “A few more rounds”. It details club activity anmd changes in those years as well as a chapter on nature of the club and a list of club presidents/chairpersons and captaibns

Mr Guiney thanked everyone involved in the various initiatives. Kevin Corrigan, Sports Editor of the Tullamore/Midland Tribune spoke about the importance of preserving local history and the important role Tullamore Golf Club has played in life in Tullamore, stating that it far transcended sport.

Mr Michael Byrne of the Offaly Historical Society talked about the history of the club and their move to Brookfield back in 1926.

Club chairperson Seamus Dolan thanked all members for their work with the projects and he talked about the importance of volunteerism in the club.