Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV including Offaly's big day

FRIDAY, AUGUST 13
GOLF
ENGLISH OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 12.30PM
SOCCER
PL: BRENTFORD V ARSENAL
SKY SPORTS, SKY ONE, 7PM
HURLING
MHC: GALWAY V KILKENNY
TG4, 7.15PM
SOCCER
RANGERS V DUNFERMLINE
PREMIER SPORTS, 7.30PM
GOLF
WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS, 8PM
SATURDAY, AUGUST 14
SOCCER
MAN UTD V LEEDS UTD
BT SPORT 1, 11.30AM
HORSE RACING
NEWMARKET, NEWBURY
UTV, 1.35PM
SOCCER
CHELSEA V CRYSTAL PALACE
PREMIER SPORTS 1, 2.30PM
SOCCER
NORWICH V LIVERPOOL
SKY SPORTS, 4.30PM
GAELIC FOOTBALL
DUBLIN V MAYO
RTE2, SKY SPORTS, 5PM
SUNDAY, AUGUST 15
SOCCER
CELTIC V HEARTS
PREMIER SPORTS 1, 3PM
SOCCER
TOTTENHAM V MAN CITY
SKY SPORTS, 4.30PM
CYCLING
LA VUELTA, STAGE 2
EUROSPORT 1, 1.40PM
GAELIC FOOTBALL
U21: OFFALY V ROSCOMMON
TG4, 12.45PM
SOCCER
NEWCASTLE V WEST HAM
SKY SPORTS, 2PM
