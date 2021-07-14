Shane Lowry to tee off in box office group at the Open on Thursday

Lowry at the 2021 Irish Open

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Offaly man and defending champion Shane Lowry will get his first round at the Open in Royal St Georges underway just before 10am on Thursday morning.

He is out in the marquee group alongside recent US Open winner Jon Rahm and former Open champion Louis Oosthuizen at 9.58am on Thursday.

Lowry famously won the Claret Jug back in 2019 and was unable to defend it last year after the event was cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions. 

He officially handed back the trophy earlier this week but is a 33/1 shot to win it again this year.

He will hold good company over the first two rounds with Rahm and Oosthuizen. Rahm is golf's most recent major winner while Oosthuizen is a veteran who won this event 11 years ago in St Andrews.

