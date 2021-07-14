Bookies report surprising betting trend for Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy at the Open

Bookies report surprising betting trend for Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy at the Open

Both men are at the Open this week and will represent Ireland in the Olympics later this month

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Shane Lowry has attracted more bets than Rory McIlroy to win The Open Championship this week, according to Ladbrokes.

The Offaly man is priced at 33/1 to defend his title and has been very popular on the betting slips across the country today.

Rory McIlroy's odds have drifted out to 20/1 from 14/1, with punters failing to keep the faith.

Meanwhile, Jon Rahm is the market leader at odds of 15/2. His nearest rival is Brooks Koepka at 14/1.

Nicola McGeady of Ladbrokes said: “Shane Lowry is always popular with patriotic punters, but it’s not often he attracts more support than Rory McIlroy. That is the case for this year’s Open and his current odds may not last given the support coming in.”

SELECTED ODDS FOR THE OPEN THIS WEEK:

15/2 Jon Rahm, 14/1 Brooks Koepka, 16/1 Dustin Johnson, 16/1 Xander Schauffele, 16/1 Jordan Spieth, 20/1 Rory McIlroy, 20/1 Justin Thomas, 28/1 Louis Oosthuizen, 28/1 Tyrrell Hatton,  28/1 Viktor Hovland, 30/1 Bryson DeChambeau, 30/1 Patrick Cantlay, 33/1 Collin Morikawa, 33/1 Shane Lowry, 33/1 Patrick Reed, 33/1 Matthew Fitzpatrick, 40/1 bar

