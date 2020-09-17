Offaly man and top jockey Pat Smullen to be laid to rest today

The funeral mass of nine-time champion jockey Pat Smullen will take place in Rhode this Friday, September 18.

Pat died peacefully on Tuesday following a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

He is the son of the late Paddy and is deeply regretted by his adoring wife Frances, loving children Hannah, Paddy and Sarah, mother Mary, brothers Sean, Ger and Brian, cousins especially Alan and Ken, mother-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a family funeral on Friday at 2pm in St. Peter’s Church, Rhode, Co. Offaly, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

You can take part in Patrick's Funeral Mass via Zoom, the Meeting ID is 6949803979 and the Passcode is 12345.

You can leave your condolences on the online condolence book HERE. The family would like to thank you for your understanding and support at this difficult and sad time.

You can read tributes from around the world HERE.