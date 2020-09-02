72-year-old GAA club chairman lines out in goals for Junior 'C' match

"Nothing beats being there" is the well used GAA marketing slogan and that was certainly the case for Rathdowney-Errill Chairman Tim Barry on Tuesday night as the 72-year-old proved age is but a number as he lined out for the Laois outfit's Junior 'C' football team in their championship clash with Annanough

More noted for their hurling prowess, Rathdowney, who field a separate football team on their own (Errill also field a junior football team), travelled to the game but only had 12 players and Chairman Tim Barry came to the rescue by manning the goals in the 13 a side competition.

With Laois senior hurling star Ross King playing a starring role at midfield, Rathdowney won the game on a scoreline of 8-8 to 2-2.

Speaking to RTE Sport, Mr Barry commented,

"We won it anyway, but not with much help from me.

"I only let it in two. One of them was a penalty, the other one I got a hand to it and it hit the post. It went back out and one of their lads buried it."

"It must be around 50 years," (since he last played). "I never played much football, I was a hurler.

"I wouldn’t think I’d be in goal next time, I’d have to fight for my place."

We are not so sure about that Tim. You never change a winning team!!!!