PREVIEW: Offaly's 2019 Junior Camogie Championship

The HQPhysio.com Senior Championship, HQPhysio.com Junior A Championship and HQPhysio.com Junior B Championship will begin on Tuesday, July 9.

St.Rynaghs will defend their senior title for a second year in a row while junior champions St.Cillians were promoted to senior grade following their win over Kilcormac Killoughey.

There also the introduction of a third tier competition the Junior B Championship for second teams of clubs, this includes Shinrone, St. Cillian’s, St. Rynagh’s and Lusmagh-Drumcullen B.

In 2019, there will also be a relegation play-off for senior status between the Junior A winners and the bottom-placed senior team.

HQPhysio.com Junior A Championship

Club name: Kinnitty

New management team for 2019: Liam Bergin, Kevin O'Connor, Ger Rigney, Eileen Corrigan.

Retired players: Anne Digan

Captain: Not picked

First Fixture: Kinnitty v St. Sinchill’s

Intercounty players: Senior: Eleanor Clenedennan, Junior: Leanne Scully.

Looking ahead to 2019: Kinnitty reached the senior quarter-final stages last summer meeting a deadly Birr side where they were heavily defeated. Kinnitty opted to play in the junior championship for 2019 where they will face more competitive games and fancy their chances of winning a junior title.

Club name: St Sinchills

New Management team: Eamonn O Connor, Nigel Cunningham, Mags Conroy

Any out of county competitions entered and stage reached: Dublin 7's junior finalist 2018

Captain: Not picked

First Fixture: Kinnitty v St. Sinchill’s

Intercounty players: Senior: Jean Brady Junior: Aoibhin Walsh

Looking ahead to 2019: St. Sinchills continue to improve in the past couple of years. They failed to reach the junior title in 2018 however under their new management a junior final appearance is a obtainable goal for St. Sinchills as nothing separates the teams in the Junior A championship. The black and amber outfit will be without the services of Shelia and Karen Brady for the time being however there are plenty of underage talented players to call on.

Club name: Naomh Brid

Management team: Joe O'Connor, Ray Deegan, Mary O'Connor

Captain: Not picked

First Fixture: Naomh Brid v Kilcormac Killoughey

Intercounty players: Senior: Grace Teehan, Mary Teehan, Aoife Walsh.

Looking ahead to 2019: Naomh Brid reached the division two finals last April and were defeated by a strong Kilcormac/Killoughey team. The intercounty members of the squad have been hampered with injury as Mary Teehan has injured her ACL, Aoife Walsh is recovering from a stress facture and Grace Teehan has a knee injury also but is lining out for Offaly currently. Naomh Brid will fancy their chances later in the year against their fellow junior counterparts.



Club name: Kilcormac/Killoughey

Management team for 2019: Donal Rigney, Pauline Kilmartin and Annette Meacle

Captain: Not provided

First Fixture: Naomh Brid v Kilcormac Killoughey

Intercounty players: Senior: Triona McDonald and Eadoin Kilmartin, Junior: Sarah Guinan, Una Kilmartin

Looking ahead to 2019: Kilcormac/Killoughey will be the favourites to win the junior championship based on their league performance and reaching the junior final last October. The conveyor belt in Kilcormac/Killoughey always has blooded some very talented players however the club struggle to transition the players to a senior status. Emma Mulrooney, Debbie Flynn and Ellen Hayden are very talented sharpshooters along with experienced defenders in Triona McDonald and Lorraine Keena.

HQPhysio.com Junior A Championship Fixtures:

Tues 9th July, R1: Kinnitty v St. Sinchill’s, Naomh Brid v Kilcormac Killoughey

Sat/Sun 27/28th July, R2: St. Sinchill’s v Kilcormac Killoughey, Kinnitty v Naomh Brid

Tues 6th Aug, R3: Kilcormac Killoughey v Kinnitty, St. Sinchill’s v Naomh Brid

25th Aug, Semi Finals: 1 v 4 and 2 v 3

15th Sept Final: (Double header with 6th place play-off in Senior)

Sun 22nd Sept: Relegation/Promotion playoff between Junior A winner and 6th placed Senior.

HQPhysio.com Junior B Championship

Tues 9th July, R1: St. Cillian’s v Shinrone (double header with Senior (senior one first),

Sat/Sun 27/28th July, R2 (TBC by fixtures secretary): St. Rynagh’s v Lusmagh-Drumcullen (double header with Senior (senior one first)

Tues 6th Aug, R3: St. Rynagh’s v Shinrone (double header), Lusmagh Drumcullen v St. Cillian’s (double header)

Sun 18th Aug, R4: St. Cillian’s v St. Rynagh’s (double header),

Sun 25th Aug, R5: Shinrone v Lusmagh-Drumcullen (Double header)

Sat 7th Sept: Semi Finals

Sat 28th Sept: Final (Double header after Senior Final)