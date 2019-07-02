PREVIEW: Offaly's 2019 Senior Camogie Championship

The HQPhysio.com Senior Championship, HQPhysio.com Junior A Championship and HQPhysio.com Junior B Championship will begin on Tuesday, July 9.

St.Rynaghs will defend their senior title for a second year in a row while junior champions St.Cillians were promoted to senior grade following their win over Kilcormac Killoughey.

There also the introduction of a third tier competition the Junior B Championship for second teams of clubs, this includes Shinrone, St. Cillian’s, St. Rynagh’s and Lusmagh-Drumcullen B.

In 2019, there will also be a relegation play-off for senior status between the Junior A winners and the bottom-placed senior team.

HQPhysio.com Senior Championship Team Profiles:

Club name: St Rynagh’s

New management team for 2019: Mark Dunne, Declan Kelly, Molly Dunne and Una Finneran.

Any out-of-county competitions entered and stage reached: Shield champions for the Fr McDonald 2019 Tournament

Captain: Emma Corcoran

Vice-Captain: Louise Mannion

First Fixture: St. Rynagh’s v Tullamore

Intercounty players: Senior: Siobhan Flannery. Junior: Helen Dolan, Louise Mannion and Roisin Daly.

Looking ahead to 2019: St. Rynaghs are aiming to win three senior titles in a row this year. Under the guidance of new management of former Galway senior camogie Mark Dunne and team St.Rynaghs will be hoping to go all the way following their All-Ireland semi-final club defeat last January against Gallitir of Waterford. Roisin Egan is travelling for the summer and will miss some of the opening games for St.Rynaghs however the talented defender will be back when the business end of things comes around in August. St.Rynaghs will also be fielding a Junior B side which will face Lusmagh/Drumcullen on July 27th or 28th as a double-header with the senior game.

Club name: Lusmagh/Drumcullen

Management team for 2019: Pamela Nugent, Declan Murray, Ray Byrne and Conor Healey

Captain: Aoife Kelly

Vice-Captain: Kaitlyn Kennedy

First Fixture: Lusmagh-Drumcullen v Birr

Intercounty players: Senior: Ann Marie Guinan, Leah Gath and Helen Healy. Junior: Kaitlyn Kennedy.

Looking ahead to 2019: Lusmagh/Drumcullen have developed in the past number of years having won the junior title in 2017 and then reaching a semi-final spot in 2018. They will be hoping to take it one step further in the championship this year. The side will be without the experienced defenders Fiona Stephens and Michelle Egan however having won the minor A title earlier this year the conveyor belt for Lusmagh/Drumcullen is in a good place. Lusmagh/Drumcullen will also be fielding a junior B side which will face St.Rynaghs on July 27 or 28 as a double-header with the senior game.

Club Name: Shinrone

Management Team for Senior and Junior B team: Noelle Kennedy, Catherine Byrne, Nora Dwan, Sharon Ryan

Captain: Not picked yet for Senior or Junior teams

First Fixture: St. Cillian’s v Shinrone

Intercounty players: Senior: Michaela Morkan, Christine Cleary, Grainne Egan. Junior: Caitlin O'Meara, Orla Maher, Kate Bergin

Looking ahead to 2019: Shinrone will feel disappointed with their senior final performance last year and will be hoping to right the wrongs this year. Shinrone have the only all-female management team in the competition as they hope to win their first senior title since 2016 where they defeated St.Cillians. Shinrone are also fielding two adult teams for the first time in history having won the Division 3 league earlier this year. Michaela Morkan has missed a lot of the senior inter-county campaign with injury and time will tell if the All-Star will feature in Shinrones opening round game against St. Cillians.

Club name: Birr

Management team for 2019: John Paul O’Meara, Joe Errity

Captain: Deirdre Cashen

First Fixture: Lusmagh-Drumcullen v Birr

Intercounty players: Senior: Arlene Watkins, Alanna Roddy, Orlagh Kirwan. Junior: Shauna Carroll, Dawn Whelahan, Aoibhe Whelahan, Ciara Ryan

Looking ahead to 2019: Birr were crowned league champions earlier in the year having defeated St.Cillians in the final without their sharpshooter Arlene Watkins. The red and green side look refreshed and playing very intelligently. Birr pushed Shinrone all the way in last years final and they will be hoping to go one step further this year.

Club name: Tullamore

Management team for 2019: Columbo McDermott

Captain: Not provided

First Fixture: St. Rynagh’s v Tullamore

Intercounty players: Senior: Sarah Walsh, Shannon Touhy, Becky Byrant.

Looking ahead to 2019: Tullamore reached the senior quarter-final last September where they were heavily defeated by Lusmagh/Drumcullen. The blues relied heavy on Becky Byrant and Lisa Gorman for scores in this game. Shannon Touhy has been a welcome addition to the county squad as she is one to watch for the future.

Club name: St.Cillians

Management team for 2019: Orla Carey, Padraig Freeman, Eddie Dolan, Michelle Gleeson

Captain: Siofra Ryan and Niamh Killeen

First Fixture: St. Cillian’s v Shinrone (double-header with Junior B 6.30pm and 8pm, senior 1st)

Intercounty players: Senior: Aisling Brennan, Ciara Brennan. Junior: Siobhan Killeen, Dara Hanamy, Niamh Killeen, Cathy Fogarty, Megan King

Looking ahead to 2019: St.Cillians will be hoping to build on last years junior final win and stay in the senior grade. St.Cillians reached the league final this year where they were pipped by a determined Birr side. St.Cillians is powered by the Brennan sisters while Elizabeth Harding and Megan King are also ones to watch this summer.

Senior fixtures:

Tues 9th July, R1: Lusmagh-Drumcullen v Birr, St. Cillian’s v Shinrone (double header with Junior B 6.30pm and 8pm, senior 1st), St. Rynagh’s v Tullamore

Sat/Sun 27/28th July, R2 (TBC by fixtures secretary): St. Cillian’s v Birr, St. Rynagh’s v Lusmagh-Drumcullen (Double header with junior B), Shinrone v Tullamore

Tues 6th Aug, R3: St. Rynagh’s v Shinrone (Double header with junior B), Lusmagh Drumcullen v St. Cillian’s (Double header with junior B), Birr v Tullamore

Sun 18th Aug, R4: Birr v Shinrone, Tullamore v Lusmagh-Drumcullen, St. Cillian’s v St. Rynagh’s (Double header with junior B)

Sun 25th Aug, R5: Tullamore v St. Cillian’s, Shinrone v Lusmagh-Drumcullen (Double header with junior B), Birr v St. Rynagh’s

Sat 7th Sept, Semi Finals:Team 1 v Team 4. and Team 2 v Team 3

Sun 15th Sept: Playoff for 6th position between bottom 2 teams (double header with Junior A final)

Sun 22nd Sept: Relegation/Promotion playoff between Junior A winner and 6th placed Senior

Sat 28th Sept: Final (Double header with Junior B Final)