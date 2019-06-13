Tullamore's Megan Burns named in Ireland squad for Biarritz 7s

Tullamore's Megan Burns has been named in the Ireland Women’s 7s for the final round of the 2018/19 HSBC World Rugby Women’s Sevens Series in Biarritz this weekend.

The 12-woman side sees Stacey Flood return to action having missed out on the past three legs of the World Series due to injury.

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe again captains the side. The Tipperary woman is in the running for top-try scorer on this season’s World Series. She currently sits top of the try-scoring table with 31 tries after five rounds.

Ireland are in Pool B with Australia, Canada and Spain, with the Aussies up first on Saturday.

Ahead of the weekend, McDowell said,"As we reach the final leg of the World Series, we can reflect on four players making their Series debuts this season as well as other players in the programme getting more game time and gaining great experience.

With the Olympic repechage in just over a month, Biarritz is another great opportunity for the players to go up against the best in the world and put their best foot forward ahead of the up-and-coming challenges that we’ll encounter at the tournament in Kazan."

The next tournament for Ireland is the first leg of the Rugby Europe Grand Prix, which takes place in Marcoussis in France on the 29th and 30th June and that is followed by the Rugby Europe Olympic Repechage on July 13 and 14 in Kazan, Russia, where the winners will secure a place at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The final tournament of the season is the second leg of the Grand Prix which is in Kharkiv in the Ukraine on the 20th and 21st July.

Ireland Women's 7s Squad for Biarritz 7s, Stade Aguiléra, Biarritz

Kathy Baker (Blackrock College/Leinster)

Claire Boles (Railway Union/Ulster)

Megan Burns (Tullamore/Leinster)

Aoife Doyle (Shannon/Railway Union/Munster)

Stacey Flood (Railway Union/Leinster)

Louise Galvin (UL Bohemian/Munster)

Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster)

Brittany Hogan (Railway Union/Ulster)

Emily Lane (Mallow/Munster)

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union/Munster) Captain

Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird (Old Belvedere/Munster)

Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere/Leinster)