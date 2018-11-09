Offaly Boston GAA jerseys are things of absolute beauty!

Offaly GAA jerseys are somewhat traditional. They have changed very little over the years with the green, white and gold blocks rarely subbed out for a more daring design.

The same can not be said of the Offaly Boston GAA outfit who have unveiled three strips of real beauty. The jerseys, designed by Masita, have been garnering attention, with the lads over at JOE.ie describing them as nicer than the actual Offaly jerseys.

We can't disagree with that assessment and we would be quite happy to see John Maughan's men take the field in O'Connor Park in the jerseys below.

The goalkeeper's jersey, in particular, would have the entire panel fighting over the number one spot. The clean white strip is simply adorned with a green and gold flicker like the lines on an electrocardiogram showing signs of life in Offaly football.

PICTURED ABOVE: The stunning Offaly Boston GAA goalkeeper's jersey from Masita

The home strip reverts to type somewhat but still boasts the flicker design while the darker green looks really well and the arm detail adding an extra bit of style.

PICTURED ABOVE: The beautiful Offaly Boston home jersey

The away strip is as out there as they come with a blend of navy, lime green, yellow and white emblazoned across the front in a criss-cross design.

All three jerseys, as well as an entire range of Offaly Boston merchandise, are available at www.masita.ie