‘Gather your Tribe’ for this year’s Great Pink Run

This week sees the official launch of this year’s Great Pink Run with Glanbia.

The now global event, which has seen participants from 36 countries take part to date, returns in a physical and a virtual sense this year – allowing participants to take part either by participating in their own local communities by walking, running or jogging 10k or 5k any time between October 9 and 16, or alternatively for those who prefer the fun of a live group event, they can attend either of the large-scale physical Great Pink Run events taking place in Dublin on Sunday 9th October, or in Kilkenny on Sunday, October 16.

As an indication of the sheer scale of this event, to date, almost 70,000 people have taken part in the Great Pink Run since 2011, raising over €5.4 million to support pioneering research across Ireland – ultimately aimed at developing new and more effective targeted therapies for patients diagnosed with breast cancer.

The Great Pink Run event is entirely inclusive, aimed at casual strollers, keen walkers, joggers and seasoned runners alike and is open to all age groups, families, friends and solo participants, who have the option of running, jogging, walking, wheeling, or even scooting either a 10k or a 5k either at one of the live events or in their own neighbourhood.

Registrations for the event are open on www.greatpinkrun.ie

Aisling Hurley, CEO of Breast Cancer Ireland speaking at the launch today, said, “we are thrilled to be in a position this year to host our first ever hybrid version of the Great Pink Run – essentially giving participants even more ways to take part in what is our biggest annual fundraiser of the year.

“The funds raised will be channeled directly into two specific areas of need this year – firstly continued investment into research regarding metastatic disease progression, an ever-challenging area in need of support and secondly, investment in driving progression and speed of scientific discovery from research settings into clinical trials.

“This allows us to help develop newer, more effective targeted therapies into the future – thus helping to fulfil our ultimate goal of transforming breast cancer into a treatable illness that can be maintained long term.

“Metastatic disease progression is still the most challenging and whilst advances are being made in relation to new clinical trial drugs, helping to treat the spread to some major organs, the brain is still the most puzzling. Therefore, we need to continuously invest in order to identify ways of preventing this sometimes-fatal diagnosis. This is precisely where the funding from this year’s Great Pink Run event will go – so we are urging people to register soon and help us to raise as much as possible in funding to this end!”

Aisling added, “We are incredibly fortunate and hugely appreciative to have the sterling ongoing support of our loyal sponsors, Glanbia, UPMC, and Cornmarket and to welcome on board a brand-new sponsor this year in the form of Goodbody and Today FM as Official Broadcast Media Partner. These sponsors, not only help us offset our event costs, so that all funds raised go directly into research and awareness programmes, but also by engaging with their extensive employee base and stakeholders, and have helped us to grow the event into the highly successful global initiative that it is today.”

Elaine Crowley, Presenter and Breast Cancer Ireland Ambassador with Aisling Hurley, CEO, Breast Cancer Ireland at the launch of this year’s Great Pink Run with Glanbia which returns in a physical sense following a three year break due to the pandemic

Over the next six weeks, several well-known faces will be joining the ‘pink tribe’ encouraging people to register including Ray Foley, Today FM Presenter, Bobby Kerr, Entrepreneur, Broadcaster and Newstalk Presenter, Kieran Cuddihy, Newstalk Presenter, Virgin Media presenter Kamal Ibrahim, along with Elaine Crowley and Lorraine Keane, Broadcaster and TV Presenter, both of whom are long standing Breast Cancer Ireland Ambassadors, along with former Irish international rugby player Shane Byrne, FM104’s Crossy (Thomas Crosse) Athlete Grace Lynch, Social Influencer & TV personality James Patrice, his mother Veronica Butler (Fron), and TV Presenter and personality, Nadine Reid amongst others. In the lead up to, and during the live events in October, they will join the many thousands who have been impacted by the disease in this country as they pound the pavements and parks of Ireland, and overseas, in support of the cause.

We are thrilled to be in a position this year to host our first ever hybrid version of the Great Pink Run – essentially giving participants even more ways to take part in what is our biggest annual fundraiser of the year

- Aisling Hurley, CEO of Breast Cancer Ireland

Participation in the Great Pink Run event is easy – simply register to take part at www.greatpinkrun.ie, gather your tribe by encouraging your friends and family to do the same, then attend either of the live events* in Dublin or Kilkenny or alternatively do your individual or group run, walk, scoot, wheel or cycle in your own community during the week of the national event (9th-16th October 2022) – and be sure to share your photos, and videos across social media using hashtags #greatpinkrun, #GPR2022 or #gatheryourtribe

Follow ongoing event updates on Instagram @Greatpinkrun and @BreastCancerIreland or on Twitter @BreastCancerIre

*10k event in Dublin starts at 1pm, 5k event starts at 2pm on October 9

*10k event in Kilkenny starts at 12 noon, 5k event starts at 12.45pm on October 16