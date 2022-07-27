Search

27 Jul 2022

Laois homes and businesses gain access to reliable high-speed broadband from today!

Imagine extends its high-speed broadband connection area, providing immediate connectivity to over 36,148 homes & businesses in Co. Laois.

Laois homes and businesses gain access to reliable high-speed broadband from today!

Imagine extends its high-speed broadband connection area, providing immediate connectivity to over 36,148 homes & businesses in Co. Laois.

Reporter:

Reporter

27 Jul 2022 11:43 AM

Imagine extends its high-speed broadband connection area, providing immediate connectivity to over 36,148 homes & businesses in Co. Laois.

20 July 2022: Imagine Broadband are delighted to announce they have extended their high-speed broadband to an additional 36,148 homes & businesses across Laois. Of the over 36,000 homes & businesses in Laois now covered, 84% reside in the NBP intervention area meaning they were in urgent need of better broadband.

Imagine’s latest news comes as the company continues to receive strong demand showcased by the 60% of new customers being referred by existing customers!

Sandra Dinan, who heads up the Connecting Communities Team commented “Our exclusive Advanced Hybrid Fixed Wireless Network along with our extensive coverage is a game changer, not only for the people of Laois but for all of regional and rural Ireland. Now more than ever, people need consistent and reliable broadband.

She continued, “Ireland’s rural communities need better broadband now which is why we are seeing such demand for our service and why we will continue to invest our Community Engagement teams time and focus in the areas our Advanced Hybrid Fixed Broadband Network is needed the most. Our network can be deployed in these poor broadband areas within a matter of weeks ensuring we continue to meet this demand.”

Local TD’S, Broadband Officers and community action groups who are being contacted by families and business owners who need better broadband are urged to contact Sandra and her team on 1800938414 or via email at betterbroadband@imagine.ie.

Imagine’s commitment to providing better broadband for Ireland’s worst affected broadband areas continues with its exclusive Advanced Hybrid Fixed Broadband Network already connecting 284 live broadband ‘Fibre Hub’ transmission sites, which has provided over 60,000 square kilometres of high-capacity, high-speed Broadband connectivity to over 1.2 million homes and businesses across 32,000 regional and rural townlands and communities.

Homes and businesses that need better broadband can simply check their Eircode for coverage at imagine.ie

*SPONSORED CONTENT

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media