Laois homes and businesses gain access to reliable high-speed broadband from today!

Imagine extends its high-speed broadband connection area, providing immediate connectivity to over 36,148 homes & businesses in Co. Laois.

20 July 2022: Imagine Broadband are delighted to announce they have extended their high-speed broadband to an additional 36,148 homes & businesses across Laois. Of the over 36,000 homes & businesses in Laois now covered, 84% reside in the NBP intervention area meaning they were in urgent need of better broadband.

Imagine’s latest news comes as the company continues to receive strong demand showcased by the 60% of new customers being referred by existing customers!

Sandra Dinan, who heads up the Connecting Communities Team commented “Our exclusive Advanced Hybrid Fixed Wireless Network along with our extensive coverage is a game changer, not only for the people of Laois but for all of regional and rural Ireland. Now more than ever, people need consistent and reliable broadband.

She continued, “Ireland’s rural communities need better broadband now which is why we are seeing such demand for our service and why we will continue to invest our Community Engagement teams time and focus in the areas our Advanced Hybrid Fixed Broadband Network is needed the most. Our network can be deployed in these poor broadband areas within a matter of weeks ensuring we continue to meet this demand.”

Local TD’S, Broadband Officers and community action groups who are being contacted by families and business owners who need better broadband are urged to contact Sandra and her team on 1800938414 or via email at betterbroadband@imagine.ie.

Imagine’s commitment to providing better broadband for Ireland’s worst affected broadband areas continues with its exclusive Advanced Hybrid Fixed Broadband Network already connecting 284 live broadband ‘Fibre Hub’ transmission sites, which has provided over 60,000 square kilometres of high-capacity, high-speed Broadband connectivity to over 1.2 million homes and businesses across 32,000 regional and rural townlands and communities.

Homes and businesses that need better broadband can simply check their Eircode for coverage at imagine.ie

*SPONSORED CONTENT